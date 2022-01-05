Olympic sprint champion Jacobs to race Lievin indoor meet

Paris (AFP) – Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the surprise victor of the men's 100m at the Tokyo Olympics, is to take part in the indoor meeting at Lievin, France, on February 17, organisers announced Wednesday.

Jacobs won the 60m sprint at last season's meet in Lievin, going on to become European indoor champion over the distance before running a new continental record of 9.80 seconds while winning the blue riband event in Tokyo.

Jacobs, 27, was also part of Italy's gold medal-winning 4x100m relay team, but immediately took a step back from the track after his exploits in Tokyo.

© 2022 AFP