Ovechkin passes Jagr on NHL scoring charts

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin celebrates after scoring the 767th goal of his NHL career

Washington (AFP) – Alex Ovechkin became the third highest goalscorer in National Hockey League history on Tuesday as the Washington Capitals downed the New York Islanders in a 4-3 shoot-out win at the Capital One Arena.

The Russian great overtook Jaromir Jagr for sole possession of third place after bagging the 767th NHL goal of his glittering career.

Only the legendary Canadian duo of Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) have scored more than the 36-year-old Caps ace.

Ovechkin had drawn level with Jagr on March 8 after bagging a brace of goals in a 5-4 victory over Calgary.

Ovechkin's moment for the record books came in the third period on Tuesday, shooting past Isles' goalie Semyon Varlamov to give Washington a 3-2 lead.

It was Ovechkin's 37th goal of the season from 59 games.

The Russian, whose close relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin has come under scrutiny following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is an iconic figure amongst sports fans in the US capital, where he has played for 17 seasons.

Czech hockey legend Jagr was among the first to congratulate Ovechkin in a video message posted on Twitter by the Capitals.

"Alex, 'The Great 8,' congratulations," Jagr said. "Now you've become the leading NHL goal-scorer among European players.

"But keep scoring. Keep scoring, because as you know, I didn't retire from hockey yet and there's a chance I might come back to the NHL and start chasing you."

© 2022 AFP