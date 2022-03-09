Pakistan's Ashraf to miss second Australia Test due to Covid

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving at the team hotel in Karachi

Karachi (AFP) – Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will miss the second Test against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old all-rounder missed the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi due to a hamstring injury.

"Ashraf has tested positive for Covid-19 in his on-arrival test at the Karachi team hotel," the PCB said in a statement. "He will now undergo a five-day isolation."

The second Test starts on Saturday in Karachi.

Ashraf has blossomed as a Test all-rounder in the past two years, giving Pakistan much-needed balance in both batting and bowling.

He has so far played 13 Tests, scoring 632 runs with four half centuries and taken 22 wickets.

Ashraf is the second Pakistan player to test positive for the virus after fast bowler Haris Rauf missed the first Test for the same reason.

Fawad Ahmed, Australia's spin bowling consultant, also tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Australia are playing in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

The third Test is in Lahore from March 21-25. The tourists will also play three one-day internationals and a single T20I.

