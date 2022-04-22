Pakistan's Masood hits back-to-back double centuries

London (AFP) – Pakistan opener Shan Masood on Friday hit a second successive double century in the English county championship to take his aggregate to 608 runs in four innings.

Advertising Read more

The 32-year-old was out for 219, having hit 24 fours and a six as Derbyshire racked up 401 runs in the day to reach 437 for four and lead by 224 in their game against Leicestershire.

Masood's magnificent innings followed his 239 in last week's draw against Sussex.

Left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson finally claimed Masood's wicket on Friday, bowling him with a ball that turned sharply from outside the left-hander's off stump.

Masood turned for the pavilion but could leave the field only after every Leicestershire player, led by Parkinson, had offered a handshake of congratulation on a superb exhibition of high-class batting.

© 2022 AFP