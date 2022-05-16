Peato Mauvaka extends Toulouse contract

Toulouse's French hooker Peato Mauvaka (C) in action in the European Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster in Dublin on May 7, 2022.

Paris (AFP) – France international hooker Peato Mauvaka has extended his contract with French champions Toulouse until 2026, the club confirmed on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Mauvaka played every match as France romped to a Grand Slam in the Six Nations Tournament this year.

"Peato Mauvaka, Toulouse until 2026: our international hooker, at the Stadium since 2012, renews his confidence in us for three seasons," the club said on Twitter.

The 25-year-old New Caledonia-born Mauvaka is the usual understudy for Toulouse captain Julien Marchand.

Title-holders Toulouse were knocked out of this season's European Champions Cup with a 40-17 semi-final defeat by Leinster in Dublin last Saturday.

The south-western French side currently occupy sixth and last place in the Top 14 play-off.

© 2022 AFP