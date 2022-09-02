Glenn Close to preside jury at San Sebastian film festival

US actress Glenn Close will lead the jury at the San Sebastian film festival in Spain in September 2022

Madrid (AFP) – US actress Glenn Close will be president of the jury for the San Sebastian film festival in Spain in September, the organisers said on Friday.

The jury also includes Danish director Tea Lindeburg, Argentine film producer Matias Mosteirin and French filmmaker Antoinette Boulat, they said in a statement.

Close, 75, has received eight Oscar nominations and won three Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Her many successes include "Fatal Attraction", "Dangerous Liaisons", TV drama "Damages" and the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "Sunset Boulevard".

The 70th San Sebastian film festival, the most high-profile movie event in the Spanish-speaking world, takes place from September 16 to 24.

