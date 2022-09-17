10 things named after King Charles III

Charles, Prince of Wales, became King Charles III on his mother's death

London (AFP) – Here are 10 people, places and things named in honour of Britain's King Charles III.

He was known as Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, before his accession to the throne on September 8.

Prince Charles Island

Uninhabited and extremely cold, the world's 78th-biggest island is in the Nunavut territory of northern Canada. The low-lying island, with an area of 9,521 square kilometres (3,676 square miles), was first sighted by a tugboat in 1932 then rediscovered in 1948 by a Canadian air force photo squadron and named after the newly-born prince.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

The daughter of his eldest son Prince William was named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana after William's parents and Queen Elizabeth II. She was born on May 2, 2015.

A 2011 change in the law on the order of succession meant she could not be overtaken in the line by her younger brother Prince Louis, born in 2018.

Prince of Wales Glacier

The Antarctic glacier, in the Queen Elizabeth Range named after his mother, flows north for around 18 kilometres. It was named by the 1961-1962 New Zealand Geological Survey Antarctic Expedition.

Prince Charles Stream Tree Frog

Discovered in 2008 among specimens collected for a museum, hyloscirtus princecharlesi, a species of frog found in Ecuador, was named in honour of the prince in recognition of his work advocating rainforest conservation and the battle against deforestation.

Carbuncle Cup

The new king was famously outspoken on modern architecture and in 1984, when he described a proposed extension to London's National Gallery as a "monstrous carbuncle", the institution was forced to think again.

The Carbuncle Cup architecture prize is given by Building Design magazine to the ugliest building in Britain completed in the previous 12 months.

The Prince's Trust

Charles founded the charity in 1976 with his £7,500 navy severance pay. The trust aims to build the confidence and motivation of disadvantaged youths by offering training, mentoring and grants. The trust had helped more than a million disadvantaged youngsters find a vocation.

Prince Charles Cinema

The only independent cinema in London's Leicester Square, the home of British movie premieres, the PCC hosts regular singalong screenings of films such as "The Sound of Music", "Grease" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", with cinemagoers dressing up in character.

It opened as a theatre in 1962, before becoming a porn cinema, hosting Britain's longest run of "Emmanuelle".

HMS Prince of Wales

The aircraft carrier, launched in 2017, is identical to the HMS Queen Elizabeth. The pair are Britain's biggest-ever warships.

The 65,000-tonne vessel can carry 36 F-35B fighter jets and four Merlin helicopters. It broke down in late August 2022, suffering significant damage to the propeller shaft and had to return to Portsmouth.

No. 2007 Prince of Wales

Britain's most powerful steam locomotive is due to enter service in 2025.

The publicly-funded £6 million project is recreating the Gresley-class P2 Mikado, of which six were made in the 1930s.

Charles has been a big supporter of the project and the new locomotive was named to mark his 65th birthday.

Royal Trek, Nepal

The Royal Trek route was named after Charles and his entourage explored the route in 1980.

The trek from central Pokhara into the Annapurna region can take four or nine days and reaches up to 2,200 metres.

There is also a Charles Point lookout in southeast Nepal, with dramatic views of Mount Everest.

