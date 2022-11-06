Football influencer Luva named to Brazil squad in viral gag

Luva de Pedreiro got known for his goal celebrations which went viral on the internet. Ricardo BORGES AFP
Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Brazil coach Tite made a surprise early announcement for his World Cup squad Sunday, naming football influencer and internet sensation Luva to his team, in a gag video that went viral on social media.

Tite, who is due to announce his squad Monday -- a task he recently admitted is making him lose sleep -- lightened the mood with a video naming the 20-year-old Brazilian funnyman "the first member of the World Cup team."

"The rule is we have to select 27 players," the veteran coach says in the 30-second video posted on Luva's social media accounts, which have more than 40 million followers.

"Now we only have 26 spots, because one has just been named: Luva de Pedreiro," he says with a grin, handing him the iconic yellow jersey of the five-time champions and 2022 favorites.

The self-described "best football influencer in the world" reacts with one of his trademark over-the-top celebrations.

Luva, whose real name is Iran Ferreira -- his nickname refers to his ever-present black gloves, or "luvas" -- grew up in poverty in the northeastern state of Bahia, but shot to fame and fortune with little but a die-hard love of football, outsized personality and a cellphone.

His videos have won him superstar fans including football's Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Ronaldinho.

Apparently overwhelmed by sudden celebrity, Luva announced in September he was taking a break from social media.

But he has since returned with a flood of posts, commercials for the likes of McDonald's and a trip to hobnob with football royalty at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris last month.

