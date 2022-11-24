Afropop star Aya Nakamura faces court over domestic violence

Happier times: Aya Nakamura and ex-partner Vladimir Boudnikoff at the Cannes festival in May

Bobigny (France) (AFP) – Franco-Malian singer Aya Nakamura will appear in court on Thursday in Paris along with her former partner after they were charged with domestic violence following a row at their home in August.

The singer behind the 2018 sensation "Djadja" -- which has nearly 900 million views on YouTube -- is one of the biggest-selling francophone artists worldwide.

The court appearance for the 27-year-old star, whose real name is Aya Danioko, came after police were called several times in the early hours of August 7 to the Paris home she shared with partner Vladimir Boudnikoff, a music video producer.

They have both been charged with domestic violence.

"We did stupid things that night but that's life too," Boudnikoff wrote on Instagram after the fight with Nakamura, with whom he has a daughter.

Nakamura, one of few francophone pop artists to break into English-speaking markets, was born in Mali but grew up in the Paris suburbs.

She has been hailed for rapping and singing about female empowerment and black identity, mixing French, the capital's distinctive slang, Arabic and her family's native Bambara language.

© 2022 AFP