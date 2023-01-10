List of key Golden Globe nominees

The Golden Globes will the first major awards show of 2023

Los Angeles (AFP) – Here are the nominees in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Tuesday.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" -- a dark comedy about the abrupt end of a friendship on a tiny Irish island during the 1920s -- leads all films with eight nominations, followed by surreal sci-fi flick "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with six.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the Globes, which return to television after last year's industry-wide boycott of the event, and kick off an awards season that culminates with the Oscars on March 12.

FILM

Best film, drama

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tar"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best film, musical or comedy

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Best actor, drama

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Best actress, drama

Cate Blanchett, "Tar"

Olivia Colman, "Empire of Light"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Best actor, musical or comedy

Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, "White Noise"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Best actress, musical or comedy

Lesley Manville, "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Best director

James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Best non-English language film

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Close"

"Decision to Leave"

"RRR"

Best animated feature

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

TELEVISION

Best drama series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

Best drama actor

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Best drama actress

Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Best musical or comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Best musical or comedy actor

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best musical or comedy actress

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best limited series or TV movie

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"The Dropout"

"Pam and Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam and Tommy"

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Jessica Chastain, "George and Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam and Tommy"

Julia Roberts, "Gaslit"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS

"The Banshees of Inisherin" - 8

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" - 6

"Babylon" - 5

"The Fabelmans" - 5

"Elvis" - 3

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" - 3

"Tar" - 3

