Suspected Russian accounts 'attack' Banksy Ukraine sale

London (AFP) – Thousands of "hostile" web attacks launched from Russian IP addresses have targeted an online auction of prints by British graffiti artist Banksy in aid of Ukraine, the charity Legacy of War Foundation said Tuesday.

The elusive street artist is selling 50 new limited edition screen-prints through the charity to raise funds to support Ukrainian civilians affected by conflict.

To get one of the £5,000 ($6,080) prints, which show a mouse sliding down the side of a box with "FRAGILE" printed on it, supporters have to register online with the charity.

But a message posted on its website said it had "received over 1 million requests (and 3,500 hostile attacks from Russian IP addresses), so we would appreciate your patience at this time".

"We are currently sifting through the registered entries and will notify successful applicants shortly," it added.

Banksy previously said he supported the charity as he had seen one of its teams "sweep in and provide medical attention, heaters, fresh water and a friendly face to some very desperate people in a bombed-out building".

The artist confirmed he was behind seven murals that appeared on destroyed buildings around Kyiv last year.

© 2023 AFP