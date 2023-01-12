Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest: TMZ

Lisa Marie Presley, shown here in 2018, has reportedly been hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Los Angeles (AFP) – Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to a California hospital Thursday following cardiac arrest, according to entertainment outlet TMZ.

Elvis' daughter regained her pulse following CPR from paramedics, the outlet said, citing unnamed sources close to Presley.

The 54-year-old's publicist did not immediately respond to an AFP query.

Just days ago Presley attended the Golden Globes ceremony with her mother Priscilla, where they saw actor Austin Butler win the prize for best actor in a drama, for his portrayal of "The King."

Presley, a singer and songwriter, is the mother to three children, including Riley Keough, who gained attention for her acting skills in 2016's anthology series "The Girlfriend Experience."

