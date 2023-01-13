Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, shown here in 2018, passed away on January 12, 2023, her family said

Los Angeles (AFP) – Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at age 54, according to her family.

Presley, who led a tumultuous life in the sprawling shadow of her world-famous father, and who had been seen just this week at an awards ceremony, was rushed to a California hospital's intensive care unit for cardiac arrest.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," the family said in a statement.

Priscilla Presley -- Lisa Marie's mother and the iconic crooner's wife for six years until their divorce in 1973 -- said in a statement to People magazine: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Entertainment website TMZ had reported that Elvis's famous daughter was in an induced coma on life support, and that she had been "unresponsive" when her housekeeper discovered her at her home Thursday morning in the celebrity-studded Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.

Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who also lives at the property, performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital.

The outlet said its sources stressed it had not been a suicide attempt by the singer-songwriter.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, which runs paramedic services, would not confirm the identity of the patient, but told media that crews had attended a woman in her mid-50s suffering cardiac arrest just after 10:30 am (1830 GMT).

Mother and daughter were seen together on Tuesday at the Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, where Austin Butler was awarded Best Actor in a drama for his turn as the rock and roll legend in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis."

Butler, whose performance has earned wide praise, thanked the two women during his acceptance speech.

"I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros. and the Presley family. Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever," Butler said.

Lisa Marie Presley is seen here in 1994 with her then-husband, US pop star Michael Jackson, as they arrive at Budapest's airport © - / AFP/File

Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis' only child. She had previously controlled Elvis Presley Enterprises, but sold the bulk of shares in the company to a private equity firm in 2005.

She retained control of Graceland, the Memphis, Tennessee estate her father owned and where he was found unconscious in August 1977.

He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead from a heart attack. Toxicology reports found high levels of prescription drugs in his system.

Lisa Marie Presley released three albums this century, and is the mother of actor Riley Keough, who appeared in "Mad Max: Fury Road."

In addition to Danny Keough, whom she divorced in 1994, she has also been married to Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and actor/composer Michael Lockwood.

