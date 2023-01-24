Oscar nominees in main categories

Multiverse sci-fi smash "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads the Oscar nominations with 11

Los Angeles (AFP) – Here are the nominees in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on March 12.

Multiverse sci-fi smash "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the list with 11 nominations, followed by Irish dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and World War I flick "All Quiet on the Western Front" at nine.

Best picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tar"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

- Best director -

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tar"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

- Best actor -

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Best actress

Cate Blanchett, "Tar"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

- Best supporting actor -

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

- Best international feature film -

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

- Best animated feature -

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Best documentary feature

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

- Films with seven or more nominations -

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" - 11

"All Quiet on the Western Front" - 9

"The Banshees of Inisherin" - 9

"Elvis" - 8

"The Fabelmans" - 7

