Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

Los Angeles (AFP) – Pop megastar Beyonce on Wednesday announced plans to tour Europe and North America later this year, following the release of her latest album "Renaissance" -- just days before a Grammy Awards ceremony where she is the most-nominated artist.

The concerts -- set for May and June in Europe and July to September in the United States and Canada -- mark the singer's "first solo tour in over six years," according to a statement from producer Live Nation.

The announcement four days ahead of the 65th Grammys -- where she has been nominated for nine awards -- has ignited hope among fans that Queen Bey could make an appearance at the show in Los Angeles Sunday.

According to Variety, there is speculation she may even perform at the ceremony -- possibly alongside her husband and fellow superstar Jay-Z, who the entertainment magazine reports will take the stage with rapper and producer DJ Khaled.

Sunday's ceremony could come down to a matchup between Beyonce and British pop diva Adele, who has been nominated for seven awards.

The release of pulsating club track collection "Renaissance," the 41-year-old's seventh solo album, was considered by many the biggest music industry event of 2022, further solidifying Beyonce's spot as the uncontested queen of the dance floor.

According to the announcement, the artist's charitable organization BeyGood will support small businesses, scholarship funds and local community initiatives in cities throughout the tour.

Tickets for North American shows are set to go on sale February 6, via Ticketmaster.

