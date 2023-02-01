Juliette Binoche to be honoured at Spain's Goya awards

Actor Juliette Binoche, 58, who won an Oscar for her role in 'The English Patient', is due to be recognised by Spain's top film honours

Madrid (AFP) – French actor Juliette Binoche will be honoured at Spain's top film honours, the Goya awards, later this month, the Spanish Film Academy said Wednesday.

The 58-year-old will receive an International Goya at the nationally televised awards ceremony in the southern city of Seville on February 11, it said in a statement.

The academy praised Binoche, who reached global stardom in films such as "Chocolat" and "The English Patient" for which she won an Oscar, for her "extraordinary trajectory".

It also hailed her as "one of the most admired and recognised names in European cinema".

The film academy awarded its first ever International Goya to acclaimed Australian actor Cate Blanchett at last year's film honours.

Born in Paris in 1964, Binoche has worked with top directors such as Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, and Canada's David Cronenberg in a career spanning four decades.

