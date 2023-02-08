Wish You Were (not) Here: Pink Floyd's Waters slammed for UN speech

British musician Roger Waters is displayed on a screen during an address to a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at UN headquarters in New York on February 8, 2023

United Nations (United States) (AFP) – Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters was denounced by Ukraine Wednesday after he told the United Nations Security Council that Russia's invasion of its neighbor was "not unprovoked."

The 79-year-old -- who has sparked controversy with his stance on the war -- was invited to address the 15-member Council by Moscow.

"The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms," the British musician said via video.

But Waters then implied that Kyiv was to blame as well.

"Also the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked. So I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms," he said.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UN hit back, playing on the title of one of Pink Floyd's most famous songs.

"How sad for his former fans to see him accepting the role of just a brick in the wall, a wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda," said Sergiy Kyslytsya.

Kyiv's representative even referenced the giant inflatable pink pig that featured in many of the progressive rock band's shows.

He said he was surprised Waters had not arranged to have it floating in the Security Council chamber.

"What could it have been this time Mr Waters? Pigs with swastikas and the hammer and sickle?" Kyslytsya said during the surreal discussion.

Last September, Waters was declared a "persona non grata" by the Polish city of Krakow after his concerts were scrapped there over his war stance.

Waters had written an open letter that month saying the West should stop providing arms to Kyiv, accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky of allowing "extreme nationalism" in Ukraine and urging him to "put an end to this deadly war."

This week, Pink Floyd songwriter Polly Samson called Waters "anti-Semitic" and "a Putin apologist" in a tweet.

Waters responded by posting a statement on Twitter that said he "refutes entirely" Samson's accusation.

© 2023 AFP