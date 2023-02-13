UK Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for Covid again

It is almost a year since Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time

London (AFP) – Britain's Queen Consort Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said Monday, the second time she has caught the disease.

Advertising Read more

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," said a statement from the palace.

As a result, she has cancelled all public engagements for this week.

It is almost a year since Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time, a few days after her husband -- then Prince Charles -- caught the disease.

© 2023 AFP