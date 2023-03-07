British architect David Chipperfield wins Pritzker prize

New York (AFP) – British architect and urban planner David Chipperfield won the 2023 Pritzker Prize, the profession's most prestigious award, organizers announced Tuesday.

The 69-year-old was honored for "timeless modern design that confronts climate urgencies, transforms social relationships and reinvigorates cities," they said in a statement.

Chipperfield said he was "so overwhelmed" to become the prize's 52nd laureate.

"I take this award as an encouragement to continue to direct my attention not only to the substance of architecture and its meaning but also to the contribution that we can make as architects to address the existential challenges of climate change and societal inequality," the statement quoted him as saying.

Chipperfield is renowned for renovations and reconstructions of old buildings, updating them for the modern age while honoring their history and culture.

Some of his best known works include the Museo Jumex in Mexico City, a renovation of the Neues Museum in Berlin, and a new building for the Saint Louis Art Museum in Missouri.

"We know that, as architects, we can have a more prominent and engaged role in creating not only a more beautiful world but a fairer and more sustainable one too," said Chipperfield.

"We must rise to this challenge and help inspire the next generation to embrace this responsibility with vision and courage," he added.

Other major works of Chipperfield's include the Museum of Modern Literature in Marbach, Germany and the Des Moines Public Library in Iowa.

"He is assured without hubris, consistently avoiding trendiness to confront and sustain the connections between tradition and innovation, serving history and humanity," said Tom Pritzker, Chairman of the Hyatt Foundation, which sponsors the award.

