Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

The cast of 'CODA' hold their Oscar for best picture in 2022

Hollywood (United States) (AFP) – The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tar," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking."

2022 - "CODA"

2021 - "Nomadland"

2020 - "Parasite"

2019 - "Green Book"

2018 - "The Shape of Water"

2017 - "Moonlight"

2016 - "Spotlight"

2015 - "Birdman"

2014 - "12 Years A Slave"

2013 - "Argo"

2012 - "The Artist"

2011 - "The King's Speech"

2010 - "The Hurt Locker"

2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

2008 - "No Country for Old Men"

2007 - "The Departed"

2006 - "Crash"

2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"

2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

2003 - "Chicago"

© 2023 AFP