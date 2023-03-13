Oscar winners in main categories
Issued on: Modified:
Hollywood (United States) (AFP) – Here are the winners in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.
Multiverse sci-fi smash "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the leaderboard with seven Oscars including best picture and three of four acting prizes, while World War I flick "All Quiet on the Western Front" finished the night with four prizes.
Key winners
Best picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best international feature film : "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)
Best cinematography: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Best animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
Best documentary feature: "Navalny"
Best original song: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
Best original score: "All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann
© 2023 AFP