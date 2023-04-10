Kim Kardashian to appear in 'American Horror Story'

Kim Kardashian is set to appear on Season 12 of 'American Horror Story'

Los Angeles (AFP) – Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is swapping her domestic drama for something scripted with an appearance on cult show "American Horror Story."

The socialite and billionaire businesswoman posted an eerie video Monday to her 352 million Instagram followers, confirming that she will be joining the series with regular Emma Roberts.

The brief video includes an off-key rendition of "Rock-a-bye Baby" and the whispered line: "Emma and Kim are delicate."

The showbiz news outlet Variety reported that Kardashian will have a lead role in Season 12, playing a character that was written specifically for her.

Kardashian first came to public attention as a member of heiress Paris Hilton's entourage, but gained global notoriety with the release of a sex tape.

That was followed by the long-running "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" series and its spin-offs, in which viewers get insights into the lives of the uber-wealthy family.

As well as a now-dissolved high profile marriage to Kanye West, Kardashian has also built a business empire selling lingerie and beauty products.

She appeared in a handful of films in the late 2000s, and recently voiced a character in "PAW Patrol: The Movie."

But "American Horror Story" will be her first scripted on-screen venture in a decade.

"American Horror Story" is an anthology piece revolving around different characters and locations.

It is known for its high-profile cast, which changes frequently.

Previous stars have included Lady Gaga, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett.

