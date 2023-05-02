Royal superfans camp out ahead of coronation

Royal superfans began setting up their positions last week for Saturday's Coronation of King Charles III

London (AFP) – With days to go until the coronation of King Charles III, royal superfans are determined to camp for several days along The Mall in London to ensure front-row seats.

"This is a moment in history. We are so fortunate that we are living through a coronation," says Marie Scott, who was among the first to set up camp on the avenue leading to Buckingham Palace.

Scott, 52, has been attending royal events since the wedding of William and Kate in 2011 and says it's not the same as watching it from a TV screen.

"You've got to see them with your own eyes and get the feel of everything around you," Scott told AFP as she finished setting up a tent for a friend, who will be joining the campers later.

As hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in central London on Saturday in the hope of catching a glimpse of Charles and Camilla, the staunch royal fans are determined to hold on to some of the best viewing spots as the procession travels to Westminster Abbey and back.

"It's magical, seeing all the military, the military bands coming down. It makes you proud, proud to be British," Scott said.

Scott is with a group of friends, who have reserved their spots days in advance. Among them is Carol Foster, 63, who has been camping on The Mall since last Thursday.

'Once in a lifetime'

"We wanted to get a good spot, because we think it's going to be busy. And it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing," she said after her first night of camping.

Also part of their group is Patrick O'Neill, who flew in from Belfast in Northern Ireland and is a seasoned attendee of royal events.

He said he has come to "soak up the atmosphere" in the run-up to the coronation and to spend time with people who share a common passion.

"It's important that I'll be with my friends that I've met over the years from all different places in the country," said O'Neill, donning a plastic crown and wrapped in a Union Jack flag with a portrait of King Charles.

"It's a real interest. It's a real passion... It's hard to put into words how much it means to me," he said.

Further up The Mall and a few steps closer to Buckingham Palace was Faith Nicholson, who shares a long list of royal events that she has attended over the years.

"It's a great atmosphere, everybody is really kind and everyone looks after each other," Nicholson said. "Once it really kicks off, it's really memorable".

The upcoming coronation -- the first since 1953 -- has also attracted visitors from abroad, like Thomas Moore, an American with English roots who travelled from near Salt Lake City with his wife Stephanie.

Moore, 80, said they have crossed the Atlantic for many royal events over the years, the last being Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne, last year.

"This is a very special occasion. This is going into your blood."

