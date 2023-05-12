Norway king's hospital stay extended several days

King Harald V has been in hospital several times in the past few years

Oslo (AFP) – Norway's 86-year-old King Harald V, admitted to hospital earlier this week, will be on sick leave until May 16, the eve of the country's national day, the palace announced Friday.

That is several days longer than initially planned. The palace had on Monday said the popular monarch had been admitted to hospital with his third infection since last summer.

"His Majesty the King is for the timebeing on sick leave until May 16," the palace said in a statement. "The King is still recovering but will remain a few more days at Oslo University Hospital."

On Tuesday, the palace said the monarch would be in hospital until the end of the week, and would not take part in the state visit of Italy's President Sergio Mattarella to Norway on Thursday and Friday.

A return to his official duties by May 17 would however enable him to participate in Norway's national day festivities that day.

In addition to the infections, Harald has also been hospitalised on a number of occasions in recent years for Covid, knee and heart surgery, and respiratory problems.

The former Olympic yachtsman, who has ruled for 32 years in a largely ceremonial role, has repeatedly refused to abdicate.

Harald is the grandson of Haakon VII -- the first Norwegian regent after the country gained independence from Sweden in 1905 -- and has ruled since January 1991.

