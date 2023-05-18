Almodovar preparing first-ever US movie

Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar attended the premiere of his short film "Strange Way of Life" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023

Cannes (France) (AFP) – Spain's flamboyant director Pedro Almodovar is readying his first English-language feature film in the United States, also the first time he has shot abroad, his production company told AFP on Thursday.

"Yes, we want to do something in the United States, we are excited, it is not defined yet," said Esther Garcia, producer of Almodovar's company El Deseo, speaking on a panel at the Cannes Film Market.

Garcia produced Almodovar's queer Western short film "Strange Way of Life" starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, which premiered at Cannes on Wednesday.

His second-ever English-language project -- following another short film starring Tilda Swinton, "The Human Voice" -- received rave reviews, with The Telegraph celebrating some "raunchy arthouse fun".

The film was co-produced by French fashion company Saint Laurent, which recently announced the creation of a division for film projects.

The 72-year-old director has been linked to Hollywood projects in the past, including an adaptation of Lucia Berlin's short story collection "A Manual for Cleaning Women" starring Cate Blanchett, but he pulled out in 2022.

Almodovar's many awards include best director at Cannes and an Oscar for 1999's "All About My Mother".

© 2023 AFP