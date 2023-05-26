Actor Hugh Grant wins bid to take Sun publisher to trial

London (AFP) – British actor Hugh Grant on Friday won a court bid to bring to trial his claim against the UK publisher of The Sun newspaper for unlawfully gathering information.

Grant, 62, alleges journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN) targeted him and attended a hearing last month in which his lawyer argued the claims should go to trial.

NGN denies the allegations and sought to have the claim, and a similar action brought by Prince Harry, thrown out, saying they had filed too late.

But High Court judge Timothy Fancourt ruled that the "Love Actually" star's claim could proceed to trial, except for claims relating to phone hacking.

"It was only on seeing invoices disclosed in NGN's generic disclosure in 2021 that Mr Grant believed that private investigators had been instructed by The Sun to target him in various ways, particularly in 2011," said the judge.

In a statement released by his lawyers, Grant said: "I am pleased that my case will be allowed to go to trial, which is what I have always wanted -- because it is necessary that the truth comes out about the activities of The Sun.

"As my case makes clear, the allegations go far wider and deeper than voicemail interception."

The trial is due to take place next January.

A ruling on whether Prince Harry's claim can proceed is expected at a later date.

© 2023 AFP