The winners at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes (France) (AFP) – The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday in the South of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Justine Triet won the Palme d'Or for her courtroom drama 'Anatomy of a Fall' at the Cannes festival on May 27, 2023 © Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP