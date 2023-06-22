Givenchy offers eclectic mix from military to sharp suits

Paris (AFP) – French house Givenchy on Thursday proposed an eclectic wardrobe for a man ready for all scenarios, from impeccably cut jet-black suits to military-look tank tops and khaki pants.

The show was held in the grounds of the Invalides, home of the war museum in Paris, and attended by stars including Jared Leto and Paul Dano.

Artistic director Matthew Williams offered tank tops in white, black or brown camouflage, as well as olive green jackets and trousers at the show.

It mirrored the military styles seen at the debut show by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton earlier this week.

"Military is a natural archetype for men," Williams told reporters backstage.

"It's a natural direction to go for men's tailoring as military tailoring is so well thought-out and fits so well and has this idea of strength and elegance within it," he added.

"But here we're applying embroideries from the house, doing them in leather, blowing out proportions... it's an exploration into material and archetypes," he added.

However, military looks were just one part of a very varied offering, with Williams also sending out classic black suit-and-tie combos, with a few added flashes of fluorescent pink and yellow or impeccably tailored overcoats.

Elsewhere, there were delicately embroidered blouses with pink prints, over a simple faded jean.

Williams has made a point of keeping the designs deceptively simple since taking over in 2020.

"At the end of the day, I'm making clothes that, that I want people to actually wear."

