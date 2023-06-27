Japan kabuki star arrested over mother's suicide: media

Tokyo (AFP) – One of Japan's best-known kabuki actors was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assisting his mother's suicide, local media said, after both parents were found unconscious at his home last month.

A vehicle believed to carry Japanese Kabuki actor Ennosuke Ichikawa enters the Metropolitan Police Department Meguro Police Station in Tokyo on June 27, 2023

TV footage showed a car apparently taking Ennosuke Ichikawa from a hospital to a police station as public broadcaster NHK and other outlets reported his arrest, citing police sources.

But Tokyo police could not immediately confirm the arrest of Ichikawa, 47, a star of the classical form of theatre who has performed in London, Amsterdam and at the Paris Opera House.

In May, rescue workers found Ichikawa's 76-year-old father -- also a kabuki actor -- and his 75-year-old mother unconscious at his home in the capital.

Both were later confirmed dead, and police are also investigating his father's death, the reports said.

Ichikawa was discovered collapsed at his home on the day, and was taken to hospital where he was questioned.

The suspect told officers that the family "discussed dying and being reborn" and that his parents had taken sleeping pills, according to NHK.

An apparent suicide note written by Ichikawa was also reportedly found inside his home.

Ichikawa, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, made his kabuki debut in 1980 and went on to become one of the country's most renowned performers.

He was once nominated for a Laurence Olivier award for dance performance, according to his website.

