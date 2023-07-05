Spacey grabbed man 'like a cobra', UK court hears

London (AFP) – A man claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey said the Hollywood actor grabbed him "like a cobra", a London court heard on Wednesday.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the third of four men accusing Spacey of a string of sexual offences between 2001 and 2013.

The accuser said he met the US actor, who won Oscars for "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty", at an event in a West End theatre in 2005.

In a recording of a police interview played at Southwark Crown Court in south London, the man said Spacey "smelled of booze" and "looked dishevelled" when he arrived.

"My first impression is that he seemed very arrogant," he added.

"I remember he looked me up and down and looked at my crotch region," the accuser said, adding that the actor made crude remarks towards him.

"It was very aggressive. I have never had anyone talk to me in that way. It was all getting hardcore," he said about the alleged comments.

The complainant said Spacey allegedly grabbed him "with such force it was really painful", describing it as "like a cobra coming out and getting hold".

"I remember freezing and pushing his arm away and feeling shellshocked and frustrated that anybody would be that sleazy," he added.

The accuser said he had initially put the incident "in a box" but it had "a detrimental effect" on his life.

The alleged victim criticised Spacey for coming out as gay several years ago when other allegations against him became public.

"He took no responsibility for it, he just said 'I'm gay'.

"He's still not hearing what he did was wrong –- that's sort of spurred me on a bit," the witness said.

The court has heard from two other complainants, one of whom said Spacey was an aggressive "predator" uncomfortable with his sexuality.

Another accuser alleged Spacey kissed his neck and grabbed his crotch.

The prosecution has described Spacey as a "sexual bully", whose preferred method of assault was grabbing other men in the crotch.

Spacey denies all the charges.

