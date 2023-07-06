Checking out, when they like: Eagles announce farewell tour

New York (AFP) – Chart-topping rock band the Eagles on Thursday announced a final tour after more than half a century in music, with the kickoff set for New York in September.

Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee -- they will begin a farewell tour in 2023

Advertising Read more

The "Hotel California" rockers announced 13 initial dates, and said they "will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands," anticipating the tour would continue into 2025.

The first concert will take place on September 7 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe," the band said in a statement.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

Fellow rockers Steely Dan will join the band on tour, dubbed "The Long Goodbye," the statement said.

The Eagles are made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of late founding member Glenn Frey.

The band has six Grammys, a Kennedy Center honor and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. It has sold more than 150 million albums globally.

"We hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up," the band said. "Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music."

"At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

© 2023 AFP