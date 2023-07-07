Nobel winner Vargas Llosa recovers from Covid: son

Madrid (AFP) – Nobel literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has been discharged from the Madrid hospital where he was admitted at the weekend for complications linked to Covid-19, his son said Friday.

The 87-year-old writer won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010 and lives in the Spanish capital

"My father has been discharged and has recovered," Alvaro Vargas Llosa wrote on Twitter, thanking the hospital and the "countless people" who sent "touching messages from many countries".

The 87-year-old writer, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010 and lives in the Spanish capital, was admitted to hospital on Saturday after contracting the disease for the second time in 15 months.

The first time he caught the virus was in April 2022.

Born in Peru in 1936, Vargas Llosa is a survivor of a golden generation of Latin American literary giants. He took Spanish citizenship in 1993.

Admired for his depiction of social realities, but criticised within Latin American intellectual circles for his conservative positions, Vargas Llosa is a leading light of the "boom" generation that included greats such as Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Julio Cortazar.

