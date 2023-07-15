NBA star Curry makes hole-in-one at celebrity golf event

Los Angeles (AFP) – NBA superstar Stephen Curry made a hole-in-one on Saturday in the second round of a celebrity golf tournament and ran to the green in celebration of the feat.

Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hit a hole-in-one on Saturday at the American Century Championship celebrity golf event at Stateline, Nevada

Advertising Read more

Curry, a four-time NBA champion guard for the Golden State Warriors, is known as an avid golfer, having even played in a 2017 developmental tour event.

The two-time NBA scoring champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player made his ace at the par-3 seventh hole at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South course in Stateline, Nevada.

Curry's tee shot took one bounce and went into the hole, prompting a cheer from the crowd.

Curry began running to the green, taking off his cap and waving a "No. 1" right finger into the air. He raised both arms, threw the glove off his left hand to the fans and leaped into the air as he reached the green.

After that, he smacked the flagstick with his left hand, ran around the entire green and finally fell back onto the ground under the shade of a tree with a huge smile on his face.

"That was 140 yards and not 94 feet," Curry said, comparing the length of the hole to that of an NBA court. "But wow. Wow. I'll be out of breath for the rest of the day -- for a good reason, though."

Curry, who began golfing at age 10, had made only one prior ace.

"That was my second one ever," Curry said. "I'm locked in right down, but to do it on this hole is unbelievable. Wow. Wow."

The ace gave him 43 points in the three-day celebrity competition, stretching his lead over US tennis player Mardy Fish.

© 2023 AFP