Mud-struck German heavy metal bash slashes attendance

Wacken (Germany) (AFP) – The world's biggest heavy metal music festival starting in northern Germany on Wednesday was forced to cap attendance after heavy rains turned its farmland venue into a muddy quagmire.

In messages to 'dear metalheads' on social media, the promoters said they regretted having to cap the total audience at the around 50,000 who were already present, calling the situation 'very sad'

Advertising Read more

Organisers of the annual Wacken Open Air (W:O:A) bash, featuring 150 bands on eight stages over four days, said the event would go forward as planned but with only around 60 percent of the 85,000 ticket-holders after imposing an entry freeze.

In messages to "dear metalheads" on social media, the promoters said they regretted having to cap the total audbashience at the around 50,000 who were already present, calling the situation "very sad".

"We tried everything but unfortunately we are unable to allow anyone else onto the Holy Ground," they said, referring to the sprawling rural venue.

"There is no other way," they added, calling it the "first time we've taken this decision in the history of the W:O:A."

The festival said it was examining whether to offer refunds to fans who were refused entry or allow them to use their tickets for next year's event.

Launched in 1989, Wacken is billed as the world's largest heavy metal gathering and regularly draws the scene's biggest bands, with headbangers travelling from across Germany and abroad to take part.

Britain's Iron Maiden, US thrash metal act Megadeth and folk-punk group Dropkick Murphys are among the headliners this year.

Although often a muddy affair, Wacken is facing particularly severe accessibility problems this year due to a steady downpour, prompting both promoters and police to tell anyone who had not already arrived at the showgrounds by Tuesday to turn back © Axel Heimken / AFP

'Incredibly lucky'

Although often a muddy affair, Wacken is facing particularly severe accessibility problems due to a steady downpour, prompting both promoters and police to tell anyone who had not already arrived at the showgrounds by Tuesday to turn back.

Organisers of the sold-out festival said weather forecasts indicated the rain would continue, with electrical storms possible, leading them to take the precautionary measures without halting the event entirely.

The mood at the showgrounds remained festive as the event prepared to kick off, with black-clad festival-goers making their way ankle-deep in muck. Fans using wheeled walkers and even a wheelchair proved undeterred.

Lene Fuchs, who said she arrived in Wacken from the southern town of Hohenheim on Monday, said the organisers were doing their best under the circumstances.

"We are at the camping site and got incredibly lucky," she wrote on Facebook. "The W:O:A team is doing an amazing job!"

However festival-goer Dirk Liberkowski urged the promoters to call off the event, fearing a disaster if there were an emergency at the venue.

"Cancellation is the only right decision! All the paths are impassable! At night it's really dangerous, especially for those who have been drinking."

© 2023 AFP