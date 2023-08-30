ABBA singer Agnetha makes comeback as solo artist

Stockholm (AFP) – Two years after iconic Swedish pop group ABBA returned with a new album, singer Agnetha Faltskog has announced she will unveil a new single as a solo artist this week.

"So... where do we go from here?," the 73-year-old asked in a post to Instagram late Tuesday.

She said the single -- also titled "Where Do We Go From Here?" -- would be premiering on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday.

Singers Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad represented the double A in the ABBA acronym alongside Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

The artist had last week teased that a new release was in the works, in an Instagram post that just said "Where Do We Go From Here?", without further explanation.

While it took ABBA nearly 40 years to return with a new album after the band split in the early 1980s, Faltskog has since produced several solo albums, the last "A" came out in 2013.

ABBA were propelled to global stardom after their 1974 Eurovision Song Contest win with "Waterloo" but they split in 1982, a year after the album, "The Visitors".

In 2018 the supergroup confirmed rumours they had returned to the studio to record new music.

ABBA finally announced a new album in September 2021 and released the singles "I still have faith in you" and "Don't shut me down" ahead of the 10-track "Voyage" two months later.

ABBA also made a return to the stage with a London show the following year in the form of projected holograms -- dubbed "ABBAtars."

© 2023 AFP