Pivac salutes Biggar's 'fight' as Wales see off Scotland

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales coach Wayne Pivac praised captain Dan Biggar as "someone who fights for every last inch" after the fly-half played through the pain barrier to revive his side's Six Nations title hopes against Scotland.

Reigning champions Wales returned to Cardiff on Saturday following a chastening 29-7 loss away to Ireland in the first round of fixtures.

Biggar, however, steered them to a much-needed 20-17 win over Scotland at the Principality Stadium, despite struggling with an injury to his right knee.

The 32-year-old still kicked 15 points, including a match-clinching drop-goal 10 minutes from time, as he marked his 100th international appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions in style.

Pivac, who appointed Biggar as captain at the start of the tournament in the absence of injured regular Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones, said: "Dan epitomises for me what you want in a rugby team, and that is someone who fights for every last inch.

"He doesn't give an inch, and not only does he fight to win every blade of grass on the pitch, he also does a good job with the match officials."

The New Zealander added: "I am very pleased he was able to do a good job and captain the team to victory."

Northampton playmaker Biggar's performance was also hugely appreciated by his team-mates after a match where Wales recorded their 11th successive win over Scotland in Cardiff, a run stretching back 20 years.

"He took a knock early doors, and I thought the way he was rolling around he could be going off," Wales hooker Ryan Elias said of Biggar.

"It is just a testament to the bloke he is and the player he is. He is so resilient, and he had a great game.

"I thought he was class again."

Wales, however, still face a tough quest to retain their title. They are away to England in two weeks' time before welcoming France, the only side left in this season's Six Nations that can win a Grand Slam, to Cardiff.

But victory over a Scotland side buoyed by a Calcutta Cup triumph against England just a week earlier should boost Wales' morale as they go in search of their first Six Nations win at Twickenham since 2012.

"We had a long hard look at ourselves following the Irish match," said Elias.

"There were quite a few areas we wanted to get better at, and one of them was the physicality side of things.

"We've got to build on this, and hopefully go up another gear against the English because it is a tough old Test match at Twickenham...You know that England are always going to pose a massive threat, physically."

Wales have been hard-hit by injuries so far in this Six Nations.

But both No 8 Taulupe Faletau, who made a try-scoring return for Bath on Saturday after seven months out and wing Josh Adams, absent against Scotland due to a tight calf muscle, could be fit to face England.

