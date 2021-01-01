Africa Calling podcast looks at some of the week's top stories from the African continent, including reports from the field and analysis with regional experts. This week we’re talking about what's at stake for the Central African Republic after elections, Nigeriens anxiously awaiting results for their next president, and an update about a spate of high-profile arrests by Mali's military government with our correspondent in Bamako. We also hear from the Hausa service on the security situation in northern Nigeria, and what Darfuris think about the new Sudanese troops in Darfur.

This week’s podcast features Caesar Poblicks, an expert on Central African Republic at Conciliation Resources, Tim Glawion, a CAR researcher at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies, Bamako correspondent Issa Togola, Niger's CENI Vice President Aladoua Amada, correspondent Magali Lagrange speaking to residents of Niamey, RFI Hausa deputy editor Garba Aliyu Zaria, correspondent Elliot Brachet speaking to Kholood Khair, managing partner of Khartoum-based Insight Strategy Partners, and Joel Ssenuonyi, spokesperson of Uganda presidential hopeful Bobi Wine's National Unity Platform party.

Epic music in this episode is Soul Makossa by the late, great Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango as selected by Alison Hird.

