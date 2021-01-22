Africa Calling podcast looks at some of the week's top stories from the African continent. This week a special edition on Liberia and half-time for President George Weah’s term in office, reviewing the ex-footballer’s successes and challenges. Is his “pro-poor” agenda working for Liberians and how people are coping with a banknote shortage. Has he scored with road building and free university tuition, or has a defeat in a referendum and senate elections hampered his chances of equalising? Plus, we hear about the aftermath of Yoweri Museveni’s re-election in Uganda after recent polls.

This week’s podcast features a report from Monrovia produced by Daniel Finnan, with additional reporting from Darlington Porkpa, featuring: Samuel Tweah, minister of finance; Nathaniel McGill, minister of state for the presidency; Mulbah Morlu, chairman of the ruling Congress for Democratic Change party; Dixon Seboe, a ruling party MP and chairman of the house committee on banking and currency; Alexander Cummings, head of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties coalition; Menipakei Dumoe, vice chairman of the Council of Patriots activist group; George Wisner, former head of the National Investment Commission; David Fahart, a former finance minister and ex-member of the central bank board; Ronald Mends-Cole, secretary general of the Invincible Eleven football club; residents of Gibraltar neighbourhood, students at the University of Liberia, market traders and bank customers in Monrovia. RFI Kiswahili service editor Emmanuel Makundi discusses Uganda’s elections.

Music in this episode is a blast from the past with the late Liberian legend Morris Dorley and his classic song Who are you baby?, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is a podcast from Radio France Internationale. Editor and host: Laura-Angela Bagnetto, recording and mixing by Erwan Rome and Nicolas Doreau.

