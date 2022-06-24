This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you audio-rich stories and voices from the African continent with our African correspondents. In Lagos, the okada ban is giving commuters and taxi drivers a major headache; Sudan's youth are on the streets for the revolution but it's taking a toll on their mental health; and in Zimbabwe women and children are risking life and limb to make enough money to eat through illegal gold mining.

For this week’s podcast, Nigeria correspondent Samuel Olukoya sits down with Mustapha Saleh, a commercial motorcyclist, to talk about the ban, while Lagos resident Favour Momah talks about the difficulties in getting around the city without the okada motro taxis. Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso speaks on behalf of the government.

From Sudan, reporter Yassir Haron speaks to Fadil Omar, the spokesperson for Khartoum's youth resistance, and Mariam El-Faki, a demonstration organizer, who speak about the psychologial toll of protests. He also speaks to Dr. Sara Abdulkadir, psychiatry resident at Abdelaal El-Idrisi Hospital, about youths and mental health, as well as Abdullah Hassan, University of Khartoum lecturer, and Mikael Habibullah, a 20-year-old university student from Darfur.

Zimbabwe correspondent Kudzai Chimhangwa interviews Munorwei Munyikwa of Zimbabwe's National Aids Council, about the dangers of young girls being preyed on by men in the illegal gold mining fields.He also talks to Zimbabwe Miners Federation Masvingo Regional representative, Daniel Chitenje.

Uplifting music from Zimbabwe's Gonora Sounds as selected by Alison Hird.

