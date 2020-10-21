 Skip to main content
Immersion in French language: Les Voisins du 12 bis

Les voisins du 12 bis, Episode 3/13: Looking for Awa

Les voisins du 12 bis
Les voisins du 12 bis © Julina Jean-Joseph
1 min

A police check for Zirek, and news from Awa: Rosa and Billie make a bold decision.

A la recherche d'Awa - Dialogues

In a block of flats in Paris a small group of neighbours enjoy friendly relations. Billie, a young foreign student is welcomed by Rosa, the doyenne of the group. She gets to grips with life in Paris with Zirek, a private car hire driver, Amir, a young florist from Afghanistan, Diane, Pierre and their three children. Les voisins du 12 bis, a bilingual radio story in 13 episodes for immersive listening to learn French in everyday situations.

Scenario: Alexandra Lazarescou

Dialogues: Anne Claude Romarie et Mariannick Bellot

Original sound tracks: Ommm

A Radio France Internationale programme co-produced with France Éducation international, with the support of the French culture ministry.

Every week, you will find bilingual podcasts, exercises and educational sheets on RFI Savoirs and a comic on Instagram to learn French with Billie.

