International report

In the Gaza Strip, farmers, customers, and traders of olives lament the sharp decline of olive production this season. The reason for the decline, according to experts, is climate change and high temperatures during the winter.

Less productivity across the coastal territory has impacted Gaza's economy, which has already gone through an Israel-imposed blockade for more than a decade, now.

Olives and olive oil constitute an important form of nutrition for Gaza's 2.2 million residents. They have also made life a bit easier for many thousands of families in Gaza.

