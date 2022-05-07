International report

Turkey is becoming a prime destination for Russians seeking to escape crackdowns by President Vladimir Putin and the effects of global economic sanctions. Turkey remains one of the few countries where Russian airplanes can fly, and where Russian passport holders can enter without visas.

Andre, not his real name, makes a cup of his favorite Russian tea for his Turkish hosts. Sipping the strong black brew offers a "taste of home, he says.

Andre fled to Istanbul last month as rumours spread of nationwide conscription.

"When I received the news that there might be conscription, I had just two hours to take my things and go," he explains.

"I know people are trying to leave Russia; police started to talk with them; 'why are you going'?"

Andre says with Russia becoming a country of fear for those who oppose the war in Ukraine, there is now a growing exodus.

"A lot of people left Russia; people who cannot leave are just silenced somehow. I know friends who just wrote something on their social media and police came to their houses.

"My friends are careful, and most of them have already left Russia, But I know that there are situations where police stop on them the streets and check their phones. It's just a nervous situation for all of us."

Popular city

Istanbul is an increasingly popular destination for those escaping Putin's Russia. "I chose Istanbul because it's not so far. I already knew something about this city," Andre explains.

"Istanbul has similar prices as in Russia, and I have connections here ... I can hear the Russian language everywhere."

Istanbul has historical ties with Russia and a long tradition of hosting Russians escaping their country's turmoil. In the Karakoy district, Russian orthodox churches are a common sight.

And one of the city's oldest and most prestigious restaurants was founded by refugees from the Bolshevik revolution.

Today, Turkey is one of the few remaining countries where Russian planes can fly to. It also offers visa-free travel. That also makes it a popular destination for Russians seeking a way into EU countries. This Russian exile, who also declined to give his name, says he left just in time.

"I read the news, and I think that the borders will be closed. I think it's the last chance to move," he said. "You can easily come to Europe from Russia.

You just firstly go to Istanbul and then to Europe. I have met many Russians here many friends of mine are in other countries. They just traveled and decided not to go back."

Properties

Many Russians are now buying properties in Turkey. That allows them to secure their savings and even Turkish citizenship for themselves and their family.

"For citizenship, via investment program, you can buy like one or two properties, depending on your budget, but it should be fitting to 250 thousand dollars," explains Alex Cihanoglu, a real estate agent at the Istanbul-based Property Istanbul.

Istanbul is witnessing a property boom, says Cihanoglu, given that Turkey is uniquely placed for Russians seeking a way out. "Nowadays, there are only five countries to which Russians can travel, and one of them is Turkey," said Cihanoglu.

Even Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT money transfer system is not proving an obstacle to buying property here. "There are a lot of people stuck with transferring money," said Cihanoglu,

"But there is always, especially cryptocurrency is one of the best ways to move their money to Turkey. So, of course, it's a big destination where people want to park their money."

European dream

But Andre has no plans to settle in Istanbul, even if he had the funds to buy a home. Instead, he says he plans to move on to Europe and establish a new life there, but his thoughts are with the family and country he left behind.

"I am thinking about them every day and making calls; I am writing them almost every day," he said.

"Actually, I want to take them from Russia, but I don't know I will be able to do it or have just hope Russia can change in the next five or ten years. I cannot imagine how long it takes; it already looks like the bad years of the USSR. For me, it's like the death of Russia."

But for now, Andre spends his time in Istanbul counting on the support of locals and a growing network of Russians for whom Turkey has become a refuge.

