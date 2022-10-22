International report

Turkey's parliament has passed a law which will criminalise the spreading of fake news on social media. The move has drawn national and international condemnation. Critics claim the legislation is intended to silence one of Turkey's last platforms for free expression ahead of elections in 2023.

The Turkish government has, in recent years, introduced several pieces of legislation aimed at controlling social media. But critics say the latest 40-article law is the most severe.

Wielding a hammer before his fellow deputies, Burak Erbay of the opposition Republican People's Party recently destroyed his mobile phone during the parliamentary debate on the so-called "disinformation law".

"If the law passes here, you can break your phone like this, my brothers. You will not need to use it," he yelled, warning the government that "these young people will give you the lesson you deserve in June 2023".

Tightening its control on media will be vital for the government ahead of the 2023 parliamentary and presidential elections, says journalist Hikmet Adai of the Turkish news portal Bianetand.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AKP party continue to languish far behind in the polls after over two decades of rule.

"With the ongoing economic crisis, the government doesn't want this bad news to be disseminated, especially for the world to see the scale of the crisis".

"This law, represents the heaviest censorship in Turkish press history, so it will definitely affect journalism," added Adai.

Lawmaker Burak Erbay (on screen) destroys his mobile phone in protest at Turkey's "disinformation law". AFP - ADEM ALTAN

Condemnation of the disinformation law is not confined to Turkey, with a European legal watchdog warning that the legislation threatens freedom of expression and independent journalism ahead of next year's elections.

The warning is in a report compiled by the Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe on constitutional matters.

A way to kill political debate

"Our main concern is the chilling effect that this will have on the political debate in Turkey as this draft law will apply to everyone," said Herdis Kjerulf Thorgeirsdottir, vice president of the Venice Commission.

"Secondly, the heavy sanctions of one to three years imprisonment of those found guilty of disseminating false or misleading information will lead to widespread self-censorship," she insists.

Rights groups already rank Turkey among the world's sternest jailers of journalists, a charge Ankara denies.

Yaman Akdeniz of Turkey's Freedom of Expression Association says social media threatens the government's control of media in general.

"Social media usage in Turkey is high, whether it's Twitter, Facebook or other social media platforms. Turkish people predominantly rely on social media to obtain information because we cannot any longer obtain information from newspapers in Turkey or even TV channels because the majority of these channels and newspapers are controlled by the government," said Akdeniz.

Obliged to reveal identities

Under the new legislation, social media platforms will be required to give up the identities of anyone deemed to have fallen foul of the law.

The government argues the proposed legislation is similar to social media controls in other European countries. But the Venice Commission report says such comparisons are false.

"The inspiration from these countries is not relevant because they do not criminalise false information," says Throgeirsdottir. "Although they may apply to internet service providers or online platforms to remove illegal content, this is not a valid comparison with Turkey."

