International report

A political taboo has been broken in the prelude to the May presidential elections in Turkey. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief rival, has spoken out about being an Alevi – a member of a progressive Islamic sect targeted by centuries of discrimination and violence. The move is regarded as a significant and potentially dangerous political gamble.

On YouTube, Kilicdaroglu, addressing first-time voters, declared his Alevi religious identity and that society should treat all beliefs equally.

Such admissions are rare in Turkish politics, as Alevism, a sect of Islam, has suffered centuries of prejudice and discrimination by the Sunni Muslim majority.

"Alevis in society, ethnically and religiously, have been suffering since the 16th century in this country," Istar Gozaydin, an expert on religion and politics, told RFI.

"It's a different interpretation of Islam than the Sunni understanding," Gozaydin adds.

Victims of violence

"The rituals are different. The interpretation is different. The philosophy is different. So the hard-core Sunni ones do perceive it as a heretical interpretation. In society, they have always been a target."

Alevism is a mystical belief that combines religions, cultures, or ideas. It is rooted in Islam, Sufism, and some traditions of Shamanism.

Alevis pray in cemevis rather than mosques, worshiping through dance. Unlike most interpretations of Islam, there is no separation of men and women in prayer, and women are not obliged to wear religious headscarves.

However the Alevis have been repeatedly victims of sectarian violence. In 1993 in the Turkish city of Sivas, a religious mob chanting: 'Kill the non-believers' burned down a hotel hosting an Alevi cultural festival, killing 37.

Selami Saritas, head of Istanbul's Kartal Cemevi, was attacked last year by a sectarian mob but he welcomes Kilicdaroglu's move.

Relief

"This video has brought a lot of relief to our society," Saritas explains.

"At least now, it has come to the point people can talk more openly about their Alevi identity.

"We want our children to live in this country in safety. We want our children to live in this country as equals, as equals in terms of work, as equals in terms of education, as equals in every sense," added Saritas.

Alevi worshippers echo such sentiments. "There is a state that has been ignoring Alevis for years," said Elvan Ozdemir.

"Kemal Kilicdaroglu has not expressed that he is an Alevi for years. But I think this is a very good revelation, a very good declaration.

"It was very good for our country, for our people, and for Alevis. The government has been racist, sectarian, and disregarding us for years," she concluded.

Critics

Not everyone is so enthusiastic. Videos have appeared on social media attacking Kilcardoglu, accusing him of seeking to divide the nation and saying that there is only one interpretation of Islam. Such accusations are common, along with threats.

As a result, armed security around Kilicdaroglu has been stepped up.

Erdogan often makes thinly disguised attacks on Kilicdaroglu's Alevi identity in a move seen as seeking to consolidate his Sunni religious base.

Until now, Kilicdaroglu's religious identity may have deterred potential supporters.

However, the fact that he is heading up an electoral alliance of religious and nationalist parties suggests Turkish society is changing.

"It [Alevi identity] was very important in the country," explained Osman Sert, director of the Panorama TR Research company.

Courageous step

"But nowadays, if you look at the "Millet Ittifaki" – the opposition's alliance, you know, the Islamists and the nationalists and the secularists and Alevis and the Sunnis are all together.

"And it means that it is not as important as it was maybe 10 years ago."

Kilicdaroglu's video – which has had more than 100 million hits – is widely seen as having an impact.

"Thinking about the stigmas that the Alevi society has faced up to this time, this is a very, very courageous and very important step," Gozaydin says.

As the election draws near, it remains to be seen if Kilicdaroglu's gamble will pay off.

Regardless of the outcome on 14 May, observers say he has already changed Turkey's political landscape.

