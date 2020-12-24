Paris Perspective

2020 will go down in history as the year the world was turned on it’s head as an ill-prepared planet scrambled to face down the first global pandemic in a century. With countries falling like dominos into lockdown and panicked populations coming to terms with the new normal of social distancing, teleworking and quarantine, millions succumbed to Covid-19, killing hundreds of thousands worldwide.

France entered into its first lockdown on 17 March, with everything except “non-essential” services coming to an abrupt halt. Airlines were grounded, offices shut down and all concerts and cultural events cancelled.

For Paris-based comedian Paul Taylor, his sold-out stand-up shows So British ou Presque were wiped off the calendar. There has been a backlash of late in the arts world here in France, with performers and artists fighting for the right to get back on stage, claiming that cultural events are essential.

“We aren't essential. What is essential? A supermarket is because you need to eat or have ophthalmologists because you need to get your glasses sorted out or hairdressers, they're essential. Going to a place to laugh isn't essential” says Taylor.

With performers, musicians and artists having to mutate their acts into on-line events, Paul Taylor stepped off the boards and onto the cyber-stage.

“I've switched to a more online presence during [lockdown], there's certain things that can't be like a theatre," he said. "You know, if you're going to if you're going to watch a theatre play, that's very difficult to consume outside of the theatre, but it's such a small part of the population that go to theatres anyway! So yeah, I agree. We're not essential.”

'What the fuck...'

Paul Taylor arrived on the French comedy scene with his Canal+ sketch series What the Fuck France, that deconstructed the peculiarities and mannerisms of the French that appear downright absurd to the uninitiated.

During the latest lockdown that came into effect on Friday 30 October, Paul turned his talents to teaching his fans a new English swear word every day, with I Swear.

The theatre act So British ou Presque is a bilingual performance that hones-in on the feelings of the French towards the British as much as the other way around.

With Brexit having dominated Franco-British relations for the past four years, one would think Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union would feature quite high in a comedy show?

France doesn't care about 'le Brexit'

“No, there’s not a huge amount in the comedy just because I don't think France or French people really care about it… what's weird is I had the impression every time it's in the French news, it comes up quickly. So when we made a decision in 2016, people were talking about it and like ‘Oh, le Brexit, le Brexit’, then radio silence until this time last year. So every time there was something big that made into French news, it would come up again, but I don't really get [into it] that much.”

Paul Taylor will be back with “So British, ou Presque” in the New Year and with a one-off show in the iconic venue, Le Grand Rex here in Paris, on April 23rd.

Watch the full video here.

This edition was produced by Cécile Pompéani, Vincent Pora and Erwan Rome.

Produced & presented by David Coffey

