France's biggest-ever court case continues with dramatic interventions from witnesses and defendents. A bill to criminalise bullying at school and university raises questions. The 19th century roots of growing anti-intellectualism in France.

Advertising

The trial of 14 men accused of taking part and planning the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks is now at the halfway point. RFI journalist Michael Fitzpatrick has been covering the trial from the outset, and has written about it as a “ritual” of justice. He talks about the drama inherent in such a ritual, and the impact the trial has had on survivors of the attacks and families of victims – many of whom are participating as 'partie civil' (civil party). Their desire to put their suffering and grief into public record may well extend the trial beyond May, when it was scheduled to end. (Listen @0'00)

Around one out of 10 children in France have experienced some form of harassment at school and a draft bill going through parliament would make bullying in schools and universities a criminal offence. But is this an adapted response? At a centre outside of Paris to help bullied kids, parents and children talk about feeling helpless faced with harassment which has pushed some children to take their own lives. (Listen @16'50'')

Intellectuals play an important role in public life in France, but a certain anti-intellectualism is growing, with critiques of race and gender studies in universities, and nationalists positioning themselves against leftist universalism. The negative connotation is not new however and can be traced back to the 19th century, in an article published on 1 February 1898 in the midst of the Dreyfus Affair. (Listen @11'10'')

This episode was mixed by Cecile Pompeani.

Spotlight on France is a podcast from Radio France International. Find us on rfienglish.com, iTunes (link here), Spotify (link here), Google podcasts (link here), or your favourite podcast app (pod.link/1241973975).

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe