Podcast: Revisiting dying with dignity, baking Christmas in August

Audio 15:56 Audio 15:56

Spotlight on France, episode 78 © RFI

A special summer episode, in which we update last October's conversation with Jacqueline Jencquel, a member of the French Association for the right to die with dignity (ADMD). She talks about planning her own death and what needs to change in French law. Also, from the archives, a look at pastry chefs preparing Christmas cakes... in August.