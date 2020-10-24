This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear the answer to the question about the phosphine gas in the clouds above Venus. There’s “On This Day”, a fine example of how nutty Americans are, great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

This week’s quiz: On 26 September, I asked you a question about Venus – the planet, not the goddess. On 14 September, scientists announced they had discovered a gas known as phosphine in the clouds above Venus. It's the first time the rare molecule has been found on a rocky planet other than Earth – so does that point to extraterrestrial life?

The answer was in our article “Gas on Venus ignites hope of answering: Is anybody out there?” – which aside from the good information, is a pretty good title! Anyway, my question to you was: how and where did the scientists discover the phosphine?

The answer is: To directly quote our article: “To collect the data, the astronomers used telescopes in Hawaii and Chile's Atacama Desert to observe Venus' upper cloud levels, around 60 kilometres from the surface, where temperatures are around 20-30 degrees Celsius.” Venus is one “hot babe” - both the goddess and the planet. The planet can reach up to 400 degrees Celsius in the daytime – that’s hot enough to melt lead! I think the planet Venus is very-well named: Venus is the Roman name for the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite.

The winners are: Jobayada Aktar Jai, a member of the Nilshagor RFI Fan Club in Nilphamari, Bangladesh, and two winners from India, both members of the RFI Listeners Club: Radhakrishna Pillai N from Kerala State and Selvaraj from Tamilnadu. From Windhoek, Namibia, there’s Mervin Kensington, and last but not least, Kashif Khalil from Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Soy Marco” by Alberto Iglesias, music written for the film Hable con Ella; “Dream a little dream of me” by Fabian Andre, Wilbur Schwandt, and Gus Kahn, sung by Mama Cass; “Venus” from The Planets by Gustav Holst, performed by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Sir Charles Mackerras; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and “Igualita que tu” performed by Monte Adentro.

