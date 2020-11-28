Feast your ears on listener Ferhat Bezazel’s “My Ordinary Hero” essay. All it takes is a little click on that “Listen” arrow above!

Hello everyone!

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear a "My Ordinary Hero" essay by listener Ferhat Bezazel from Algeria.

“Here's Ferhat Bezazel's essay:

“My ‘Ordinary’ Hero" is one of my primary school teachers from long ago: Mr Ahmed Filali, who is an artist. He is participating in an artistic initiative called “Art for Health” in my village Ain Kechera in West Skida, Algeria.

The Cultural Office of Skikda province organized the “Art for Health” initiative to show us how to stay healthy in our daily lives, and avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus.

My old teacher, Mr Ahmed Filali, has been working hard on the “Art for Health” campaign here in my village. He paints about the virus, and how to avoid becoming contaminated, on the walls of shops and houses. He said that making public art about a subject with concerns us all allows him to express himself and stay socially connected with his fellow villagers, while keeping a safe physical distance. He uses art to motivate us and to show us how we can avoid the coronavirus through easy and healthy steps in our daily lives.

I have been in lockdown in my apartment for a long time! To take care of my mental health during this time of isolation, I have followed Mr Filali’s lead: I am drawing. Drawing relieves my stress and makes me feel calm and happy.

Mr Ahmed Filali is my “ordinary” hero because he showed me an effective method for dealing with the stress and isolation which we are all feeling from the pandemic.

Thank you for listening. I am Ferhat Bezazel from Ain Kechera, West Skida, in Algeria. Stay safe everyone!"

The music chosen by Ferhat is "Desert Rose" by Sting, performed by Sting and Cheb Mami.

