This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear the answer to the question about the mini-Cannes Film Festival. There’s a little lesson on St Nicolas’ Eve celebrations in Europe, Ollia’s “Happy Moment”, great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Advertising

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winners' names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

It's time to think about your New Year’s Resolutions and get them in to The Sound Kitchen! You can hear all about your fellow listeners good intentions for 2021 on 2 January, so don’t delay! Send your New Year’s Resolutions to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

During the French lockdown to fight the Coronavirus last spring, we were constrained to stop broadcasting Paris Live, our afternoon news broadcast.

In the meanwhile, we are focusing on our digital presence, and making our website the best! You can read breaking news articles on our site, as well as in-depth analysis of current affairs, both in France and across the globe.

We are also developing new and exciting podcasts for you. Laura Angela Bagnetto’s Africa Calling has just made its debut, and more are on the way!

We already have several very good podcasts which you can listen to right now: there is the weekly World Music Matters, The Sound Kitchen, and the bi-weekly Spotlight on France. We have a new bilingual series if you would like to learn French – it’s called Les voisins du 12 bis. And there is the excellent International Report, too.

As you see, sound is still quite present from the RFI English service! Keep checking our website for updates on the latest from our excellent staff of journalists.

Send me your music requests! I’ll make programs of your favourite music when I can’t be in the kitchen to cook up something new for you … write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

To listen to our features from your PC, go to our website and click on the three horizontal bars on the top right, choose Listen to RFI / Podcasts, and you’ve got ‘em! You can either listen directly or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone.

To listen to our features from your mobile phone, the three horizontal bars are on the top left. Click and choose "Podcasts”.

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is english.service@rfi.fr If you would like to donate stamps and postcards, feel free! Our address is listed below.

RFI Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department on all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me (thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr) when you write them so that I know what is going on, too. N.B. You do not need to send her your quiz answers! Email overload!

And don't forget, there is a Facebook page just for you, the RFI English Clubs. It is a closed group, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven’t yet asked to join the group, and you are a member of an independent, officially recognised RFI English Club, go to the Facebook link above and fill out the questionnaire!!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

There’s a Facebook page for members of the general RFI Listeners Club, too. Just click on the link and fill out the questionnaire, and you can connect with your fellow Club members around the world. Be sure you include your RFI Listeners Club membership number (most of them begin with an A, followed by a number) in the questionnaire, or I will have to click “Decline”, which I don’t like to do!

To join the RFI Listeners Club, just write to me at english.service@rfi.fr and tell me you want to join, and I’ll send you a membership number. It’s that easy. When you win a Sound Kitchen quiz as an RFI Listeners Club member, you receive a premium prize.

Welcome to our new RFI Listeners Club member: Krzysztof Borski from Poznan, Poland.

So glad you have joined us, Krzysztof !

You too can be a member of the RFI Listeners Club – just write to me at english.service@rfi.fr and tell me you want to join, and I’ll send you a membership number. It’s that easy. When you win a Sound Kitchen quiz as an RFI Listeners Club member, you receive a premium prize.

This week’s quiz: On 31 October, I asked you a question about the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.

As you know, the 2020 festival had to be cancelled last May because of the Corona virus. But the show must go on, as they say, and, at the end of October, the organizers were able to screen four films from the official selection, as well as short films and student films from the CinéFondation. And they sure were lucky, because our second lockdown came a day after the screenings!

My question to you was: what are the names of the four films from the Cannes Film Festival 2020 which were shown at the end of October at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes?

The answer is: Un triomphe (The Big Hit!) by French director Emmanuel Courcol; Asa Ga Kuru (True Mothers) by Japanese director Naomi Kawase; Beginning, the debut film by Georgian director Déa Kulumbegashvili, and Les Deux Alfred (The French Tech), from French director Bruno Podalydès.

The winners are: Mr Alomgir Hossen - a member of the Shetu RFI Listeners Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh, and our brand-new RFI Listeners Club member Krzysztof Borski from Poznan, Poland. Welcome Krzysztof! Rounding out the list of winners this week are three more RFI Listeners Club members: Rakesh Seshan from Tamil Nadu in India, Timothy Ofori from Kumasi, Ghana, and Abdul Mannan Teacher from Sirajganj, Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Deck the Halls” by John Ceiriog Hughes, performed by the London Philharmonic; “There’s No Business Like Show Business” from the musical Annie Get Your Gun by Irving Berlin and Ted Royal, performed by the Hit Crew Big Band; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and “Ocean Bed” by Darlingside.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 4 January to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 9 January podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe